Make Like a Queen on This Hot Solo Travel Trip to Spain

There’s a town in Spain so lovely, so ideal for solo travel, it’s literally fit for a queen—a solo queen, no less. After her husband (you know, the king) Alfonso XII died in 1885, Queen María Cristina began visiting San Sebastián on the regular, solidifying the town as her go-to summer retreat. If you too want to make queen moves, or if you like pintxos, Txakoli (a crisp white wine), the freshest fish you’ll ever eat, an architecturally striking Old Town, sun-drenched beaches and hiking trails, San Sebastián knows how to show you a good time. Pintxo bars, after all, are meant for socializing or for fun crowd watching.

This super chill, breezy coastal city in Northern Spain is a stone’s throw (if you can pitch 12 miles) from the French border. While the town is Spanish, Basque Country is like a world of its own, with its own distinct culture and language (Euskara), one of the oldest languages in Western Europe. Not to worry, you can speak Spanish here, too.

Bigger European cities can be daunting, but San Sebastián is a truly walkable town with urban beaches at your fingertips. Donostia-San Sebastián train station spits you right out in the city center, where everything is a 15-minute walk or less. A dream for the solo traveler, as you can quickly ditch your carry-on at your hotel and be out and about (say, at Playa La Concha) in less than five minutes by foot. Here are a few solo-specific reasons why you should extend your trip to San Sebastián.