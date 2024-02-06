The Most Essential Items for Your Solo Travel Packing List

When I was nine years old I attempted my first solo trip. But like other youngsters who run away from perfectly fine homes, my sojourn was short-lived. Afraid of the dark, I was back before my family could even miss me. Twenty-five years later, I’m proud to say I’ve traveled solo to nearly 70 countries—and while it isn’t always easy, it’s definitely rewarding.

Of course, the secret to a successful solo trip, whether you’re visiting a national park or a major metropolis, is knowing what to pack. When traveling with friends, you always have a built-in Plan B. But when you’re flying solo, borrowing stuff isn’t an option. You also need to pay more attention to personal safety.

While all I packed on my first solo trip were my favorite Beanie Babies, I’ve since mastered the art of packing everything I need to stay comfortable on the road. From a blanket that keeps me warm when I don’t have a cuddle buddy, to a compact tripod that means I’m not limited to classic selfies, here are nine products I think every solo traveler needs.