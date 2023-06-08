Want to Make the Most Out of Your Next Vacation? Ditch Your Friends

If you’re planning a trip to St. Lucia’s Jade Mountain Resort, odds are it’s with a special someone. With each private treehouse-like room boasting an infinity pool overlooking the jagged, majestic Pitons, the resort has gained a reputation as one of the most romantic spots in the world. The suites have sundecks, whirlpool hot tubs, and one open wall letting in the stars at night. And that infinity pool? Nobody said you had to wear a swimsuit.

And nobody also said that you couldn’t visit alone. In fact, now they actually want you to. In 2021, the hotel launched a “Singlemoon” deal, and while portmanteau may be a little misguided, the concept is anything but. Gifted a half-bottle of Champagne upon arrival, it’s a chance for a solo traveler to unabashedly experience the luxurious property, plus get a few perks of their own, treats like a spa package featuring a manicure, pedicure, and massage, and the option to learn new skills from a list including scuba diving, mountain biking, and chocolate-making. And through it all, they can maybe even learn something about themselves (if they want to). Namely: Who needs other people?

While the concept of pampering oneself on a solo vacation is nothing new, the post-pandemic solo traveler is now a demographic to be courted, if not wooed (we’ll have a glass of that Champagne, thanks). And Jade Mountain isn’t the only one that’s launched a package like this in the past few years. Over in St. Barths, Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf has their own version—called the Alonemoon—which includes a $250 voucher to Fouquet’s restaurant, a yoga and meditation class, and two spa treatments incorporating products from Biologique Recherche. And if you’d rather skip it all and simply hang out on Shell Beach, you can do that too. That’s the beauty of solo travel: Nobody’s going to stop you.