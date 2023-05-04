A Cheatsheet to Sipping Like a Pro in South Africa’s Famous Wine Region

There’s a magic spot where the sun lingers long but isn’t too strong, the winters are mild, and the terroir is just right. It’s here, in both hemispheres of the planet, between the 30th and 50th parallels, where you have a golden formula for a wine region. Think Tuscany, Mendoza, the South Island of New Zealand, and of course, South Africa’s Western Cape Province—the eighth largest wine producing region in the world, and by all accounts, one of the best. South Africa’s harvest is so good, it beat even the Napa Valley on Wine Spectator’s 2017 vintage charts. Even if you’re not a wine aficionado who gives a hoot about regions and soil composition, you might be interested in a boozy tour of vineyards. And in South Africa, you’ll know the tipples will be top notch without having to pretend or make stabbing guesses at the secondary aromas. In the Cape Winelands, there are dozens of wine tours for any budget departing from Cape Town every day. Some people opt to rent a car and drive through the region, staying overnight close to vineyards where they can indulge. Or if you time it right, you can even take the commuter train. The Cape Winelands are huge, and while there isn’t a defined “route” per se, there’s an adventure to be had for everyone—day trippers, weekenders, and Garden Route absolutists alike. Whether you’re looking for can’t-miss spots to guide your DIY wine adventure or you’re a wanderlusting enthusiast looking for an itinerary, here’s a guide to the dreamy Cape Winelands that’ll have you packing for South Africa.

When to visit the winelands and how to get there There’s never a wrong time to visit the winelands, but if you’re hoping to avoid the rain, aim for October through February. Still, even in the winter, who could really say no to a flight of Pinotage and cheesemonger-curated accoutrements served in a three-hundred-year-old wine cellar, right? Cape Town International Airport is your best bet for car rentals, especially if you want to compare prices and hit the road on-arrival. If you don’t want to drive, Uber is a safe and versatile alternative to renting a car all throughout the Western Cape. Wine tours operate out of Cape Town constantly, but if you want to curate your own adventure, stick to Uber, a rental car, or commuter rail. Train service currently reaches Malmesbury, Paarl, Worcester, and Wellington, with repairs underway for the Stellenbosch route.

Pretend to be an expert with these quick South African wine pointers Like every great wine region, South Africa’s has its greatest hits. Yes, you can find exceptional New World Chardonnays, Sauvignon Blancs, and Cabernet Sauvignons. Some even say that South African Sauvignon Blanc gives French Sancerre a run for its money. But if you’re off to the winelands, you’ll want to taste some of South Africa’s bona-fide, “when-in-Rome” standouts. Chenin Blanc is South Africa’s most commonly planted grape varietal. Historically known as steen (pronounced stay-in) in Afrikaans, this crisp and acidic grape makes for a delicious white wine that varies widely in sweetness but rarely fails to impress. For something bubbly, look to another South African white: Méthode Cap Classique. And then there’s Pinotage, arguably the most South African wine of them all. Originally cultivated about 100 years ago, Pinotage is a cross between Pinot Noir and Cinsaut that produces a smoky, deep red worth checking a bag for. Some other tips before you hit the road: Look for the “Wine of Origin” or “W.O.” certification on bottles of wine when you go shopping in South Africa. A “W.O. Durbanville” label guarantees that 100% of the grapes came from Durbanville, for example. Also, a little Afrikaans goes a long way. Afrikaans is the first-language of over 70% of the winelands, so brush up on die taal before you go. Hoe gaan dit? (pronounced who-khandit) is “How are you?” Dankie (pronounced like donkey) means “Thank you.” And most importantly, cheers with gesondheit (pronounced huh-zon-tight).

Start your tasting in Cape Town The Mother City is the best starting point for a trip to the winelands, and not just because you’re likely to fly in here. The Cape Peninsula itself is home to South Africa’s oldest wine estate. Founded in 1685, Groot Constantia should be on every traveler’s Cape Town itinerary. For just 115 ZAR (about $6 or so), visitors can indulge in a five wine tasting flight complete with a souvenir glass. To really take in all of Groot Constantia’s history and beauty, spring for the full visitors experience (it costs an extra 25 rand), which includes a tour of the estate, the manor house, and the cellars. Since Groot Constantia opens at 10 am, it’s an easy jumping off point for a full day of wine adventures. After Constantia, you’ll want to have some lunch before heading to Stellenbosch. You could go straight there (the whole drive is under an hour), but you can’t go to South Africa and not stop for pies—think Cornish pasty, not granny apple. Any gas station will do, but Big Joe’s Pies in Goodwood is an easy enough detour as well.

Get fancy in the wine capital of Stellenbosch Soon enough, garden-variety suburban sprawl will give way to the classic Cape Dutch architecture that dominates Stellenbosch, the de facto wine capital of South Africa. Also known as the Oak City for the leafy canopy planted by Simon van der Stel, founder of Groot Constantia and Stellenbosch, this town is first and foremost a place to see and be seen. Feel free to dress the part as you dine alongside South African celebrities and an infamous billionaire boys club. Central to everything in the winelands, Stellenbosch is the perfect place to settle in and get a lay of the land. As for accommodation, Stellenbosch has everything from backpacker hostels to boutique hotels. The food scene is a bit overblown, so it’s best to just eat sumptuously at one of the vineyards. You can find amazing tastings at Thelema, L’Avenir, and Spier.

Pair your wine with history in Paarl Now that you’ve seen the heart of the winelands, it’s time to venture further. Head toward Paarl for even more wines in a cultural epicenter of Afrikanerdom. The town is steeped in South African history. It’s the third oldest European settlement in the country after Cape Town and Stellenbosch, and it’s also where Nelson Mandela took his first steps as a free man in 1990. Paarl—literally “pearl”—takes its name from a pearl-like (but not pearly!) rock formation popular among gutsy climbers. Also overlooking Paarl is a monument to the Afrikaans language, whose complicated history is open to interpretation. For some of the best tastings, head to Joostenberg or Noble Hill.

Take the wine tram to Franschhoek Franschhoek, in a nod to the Huguenots (there’s even a monument), literally translates to “French corner.” It’s the Sonoma to Stellenbosch’s Napa. As for which one is the real deal? Well, it depends on if you’re interested in a three hour debate with an opinionated vintner. Simply board the Franschhoek Wine Tram—whose ten routes and multimodal connections are more sophisticated than the public transport networks of many mid-sized cities—and decide for yourself. This is no theme park tram that’s actually just a kitsch-ed up van, it’s a literal railroad repurposed to transport visitors to the region’s wineries. Tickets secure admission to all of them except Babylonstoren. For tastings, try Boschendal, or Anthonij Rupert flaunts some reasonably priced flights.

Go surfing and whale watching in Hermanus By this point, you’ve probably had enough of the winelands. Head south from Franschhoek to Hermanus, a gorgeous, understated bookend to the classic Garden Route. Simply head east on Route 43 or connect back to the N2 to venture toward Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) and the Eastern Cape. Relish in the certified blue flag beaches, postcard-perfect rocky outcroppings, and some of Africa’s best whale watching. Hermanus is still within the wine producing part of the Western Cape, so if you’re really feeling it, you can taste-test the influence of salt air on a robust South African Pinot Noir at Hamilton Russell Vineyards. Or if you’re feeling wine’d out, swap out your wine journal for a wetsuit and surf some of the best waves in South Africa.