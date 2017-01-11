South Dakota Tribe to Open Nation's First Marijuana "Resort"

What do you call somebody who's hotboxing on an Indian reservation?

Who knows, honestly. But pretty soon, it'll just be "vacationer."

You may think of slot machines and roulette when it comes to American Indian reservations, but the Santee Sioux tribe in Flandreau, South Dakota has high hopes for a new, potentially game-changing venture: creating the nation's first marijuana "resort," according to a report by the Associated Press. And no, they're not talking about your living room setup.

“We want it to be an adult playground,” tribal President Anthony Reider told the AP. “There’s nowhere else in America that has something like this.” Hopefully, it'll be enough to forget that you're in freaking South Dakota.