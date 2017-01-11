Cheap Flight Deal: $49 Flights on Southwest, for 3 Days Only

Southwest Airlines kicked off the summer season Tuesday with a blazing-hot flight deal: one-way fares starting at $49, to and from just about every major airport in the country. That's $100 round-trip, people.
The discounted one-way fares are valid for travel from August 25 through December 16, 2015, and are offered in four tiers -- $49, $99, $129, and $149 -- with prices varying by route. For example: New York to Akron starts at $49, while Chicago to Denver will run you $99. Yes, this means you'll have to purchase your return ticket separately, but prices this low are well worth the negligible hassle of keeping track of a second itinerary.
You'll have to act fast, though, as the deal runs out at 11:59pm on June 4 (tomorrow), and the cheapest flights are guaranteed to be scooped up even sooner.
Other airlines are getting in on the flash sale scene this week, too, with United and American offering comparable rates for round-trip flights, Jet Blue offering a summer travel sale that ends tonight at 11:59pm, and Virgin America's serving a handful of insanely cheap flights of its own.
Check out which of the above airlines offers the best deal for you, then book it while you still can. Time's running out!
(H/T Travel Skills)
