Cheap Flight Deal: $49 Flights on Southwest, for 3 Days Only

You'll have to act fast, though, as the deal runs out at 11:59pm on June 4 (tomorrow), and the cheapest flights are guaranteed to be scooped up even sooner.

Other airlines are getting in on the flash sale scene this week, too, with United and American offering comparable rates for round-trip flights, Jet Blue offering a summer travel sale that ends tonight at 11:59pm, and Virgin America's serving a handful of insanely cheap flights of its own.

Check out which of the above airlines offers the best deal for you, then book it while you still can. Time's running out!

(H/T Travel Skills)



Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he’s already booking flights for trips he has no business taking. Follow him to the departure gate on Twitter @gjaccoma