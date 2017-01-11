Travel

Super-Spicy Personalized Sichuan Hot Pot? Hell Yes.

On the latest episode of The Explorers, we make a triumphant return to Chengdu, China, where Trevor James, Food Ranger, prepares to do battle with a bowl of mao cai. What's mao cai, you ask? Oh, just an excruciatingly spicy style of traditional Sichuan hotpot, done up with starchy sweet potato noodles and crispy duck! Feel the burn from wherever you're watching the video above, and come back for second & third Sichuan helpings with our previous episodes from Chengdu.

