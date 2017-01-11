Spotify's Musical Map Shows the Most Popular Songs in 1,000 Cities

Music is a huge part of what city life is all about -- from the songs you listen to on your commute, to your outdoor running playlist, to the local concerts you see on the weekend. People in Brooklyn listen to completely different music than people in Boise. (Though, to be fair, we're all definitely putting our Spotify accounts on private to listen to Jason Derulo 14 times a day.)

To show just how distinct each city's music taste is, Spotify has released an interactive Musical Map that uses listening data to pinpoint the most popular songs in 1,000 world cities. Once you log in, you can move around the map and click on different cities to reveal a playlist of the most popular songs there. Evidently, everyone leaves their Ariana Grande binging for less-public streaming devices (definitely cassette tapes).