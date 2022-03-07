The Best St. Patrick’s Day Parades in the U.S.

St. Patrick’s Day may have direct roots in Irish Catholicism, but it is a uniquely American holiday. Which isn’t to say that the Irish don’t celebrate it: Every year, Americans who have never been to the Emerald Isle—much less during St. Patrick’s Day—waggle their fingers at anyone wearing green on March 17 and say, “You know, they don’t even celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland.” They do. I’ve been there. Partied with a bunch of Dubliners and their friends from all over Europe. It was nuts. Good times. Shut up. Anyhoo, while those people are mostly wrong, they are right to imply that this is an American holiday, because—well, it pretty much is. Or at least, the parades are. America held its first St. Patrick’s Day parades in the 1700s; Ireland didn’t have its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade until 1903, and it wasn’t a national holiday there until 1904 (though it technically isn’t a national holiday in the US, either, except in Boston). While we’ve managed to export our Leprechaun-hat-wearing, binge-drinking traditions back abroad, it still holds that St. Patrick’s Day festivities are an American tradition in origin, and cities all over the country go green for it. For those of you looking for a good old-fashioned American craic, these are the best St. Patrick’s Day parades, parties, and events in the US.

New Orleans, Louisiana Throughout March

By the time St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, it’ll have been less than two weeks since Mardi Gras and the two months of parades that preceded it. That hardly matters, because this is New Orleans, and these people will find any reason to parade. Now, you may know New Orleans for its Creole culture. But what you might not know is that the Big Easy also has a strong history of Irish heritage, dating back to the 1700s when Irish Catholics were fleeing religious persecution. They were naturally simpatico with the Creole Catholics—at least as far as religious practices go—and today, there are two major hedonistic holidays of vaguely Catholic origin celebrated back-to-back. BUT THAT’S NOT ALL: New Orleanians also celebrate St. Joseph’s Day, an Italian Catholic holiday, on March 19. (You see? Another reason for a parade!) The New Orleans St. Patrick’s Day Parade is actually a series of parades that runs for three weeks (seriously, ANY reason!). Things start on March 11 with the Molly's at the Market & Jim Monaghan’s Parade in the French Quarter (Monaghan being of the Erin Rose fame, aka the place in New Orleans everyone tells you to go to get a frozen Irish coffee). You can click here for the full list of parades and block parties, but the ones you definitely don’t want to miss are the ones happening in the Irish Channel, the historic neighborhood largely settled by Irish immigrants in the early 1800s. Be sure to hit the Irish Channel Parade at 1 pm on Saturday, March 12, which will of course involve green beads and other Irish-themed throws…like cabbages, carrots, and onions. (Essentially, the Irish spin on the Cajun Trinity.)

New York's parade is the biggest and oldest in the country. | Steve Edreff/Shutterstock

Boston has a larger Irish population than any other US city (and the St. Patrick's Day festivities to prove it). | Keith J Finks/Shutterstock

Boston, Massachusetts Sunday, March 20

With roughly 23% of the population being of Irish descent—the largest Irish population of any US city—Boston is where the going really gets Irish for St. Patrick’s Day, and don’t you forget it. (Don’t worry, they won’t let you.) The big South Boston celebration takes place on March 20 this year with the St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade at 1pm. This parade dates back to 1901 and also commemorates the ousting of British troops from Boston on March 17, 1776—which makes March 17 an actual holiday in the city, with public schools and government offices closed for the day. This parade, sponsored by Guinness, is known to draw in over one million spectators, making it one of America’s most popular. And because this is Boston, the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations run strong all week, with one of the big highlights being the annual series of concerts from Boston’s own Celtic punk rock group Dropkick Murphys, who’ll play the House of Blues on March 17, 18, and 19, and the Roadrunner in Brighton on March 20. Another popular annual tradition is the Southie St. Patrick’s Day Road Race; it’s already sold out for 2022, so plan early for next year. (FYI, Dropkick Murphys design the shirts for the first 600 registered runners.) There are many, many, MANY bar crawls in Boston for St. Patrick’s Day, but a good one to kick off parade weekend with is the Get Lucky Pub Crawl on Saturday, March 19, starting at 11am with 30+ stops and party trolleys to shuttle you and your 6,000 new best friends between them. And while you’re here, pay homage to Southie’s oldest bar, Amrhein's (opened in 1890), which also boasts the oldest hand-carved bar in America. If you’re interested in Boston’s Irish heritage, the 3-mile self-guided Irish Heritage Trail is a popular way to learn more about the three centuries of Irish culture and history in Boston. You might even get lucky and catch a few cherry blossoms in early bloom around the city this year.

Atlanta, Georgia Saturday, March 12

Hotlanta is one of the hottest places in the US to party for St. Patrick’s Day? Better believe it. Their BIG Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade in Midtown started in 1858, making it one of the oldest St. Patrick’s parades in the country (it’s also Atlanta’s longest-running event). More than 2,000 participants—including dancers, drill teams, bagpipe and drum corps, bands, local and Irish dignitaries, and clowns (!)—will march in the 2022 procession, which will honor the city’s first responders. Some of the most unique highlights of Atlanta’s parade are the world's largest walking Irish flag and a five-story St. Patrick balloon (everything’s bigger in…Atlanta?). The parade kicks off at noon on Saturday, March 12, though revelers can get things started earlier with the 8th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade 5K at 9:45am, followed by a “Luck of the Square” celebration at Colony Square. And because this is St. Patrick’s Day, aka the biggest bar day of the year, you can bet all the local bars will be in on the green beer action; keep the party going at the Midtown Green Mile Block Party and the annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party in Buckhead, both of which claim to be Atlanta’s largest St. Patrick’s Day party. You be the judge!

Savannah, Georgia Thursday, March 17

There are several cities besides Chicago that dye their rivers green for St. Patrick’s Day; Savannah was the first to do so in 1961, but because the fast-moving flow resulted in a “greenish” streaky color, they haven’t done it since. Instead, they stick to dyeing the water green in nine fountains in their Historic District, starting with the ceremonial "Greening of the Fountain" in Forsyth Park the Friday before St. Patrick’s Day (this year, that’s March 11). The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the largest and oldest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country—not to mention one of the largest street parties in the South after Mardi Gras—and runs between three and four hours long. Nearly half a million people visit historic downtown Savannah over the festive weekend, and this year is sure to be a big draw: the parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021, making only eight known years in total that the parade hasn’t happened since it was first held as a public event in 1824. This year’s parade happens Thursday, March 17 at 10:15am; also mark your calendars for the Savannah Shamrocks Rugby Club’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Savannah Rugby Tournament—the world’s largest (St. Patrick’s Day rugby tournament, that is)—March 12-13.

