Puff, Puff, Passed: The Progress Toward Legal Weed in All 50 States

Red states, blue states, purple states... the one thing most of us who are not Jeff Sessions can agree on in 2018 is the need for more green states on the map. Support for marijuana legalization this year hit an all-time high (puns!) with nearly two-thirds of Americans favoring broad recreational legalization. Happily, states are moving pot laws forward, and they’re moving them fast.
Seven years ago medical marijuana was legal in only 17 states and the District of Columbia; recreational marijuana was legal in zero states and zero Districts of Columbia. Today, medical marijuana programs are on the books in 29 states, and the nine best states allow for some degree of recreational use. For years the West Coast set the pace, but now New England is making serious moves toward legal weed -- and even red states, where GOP politicians are seeing the tax windfall enjoyed by trailblazers (more puns!) like Colorado and Washington, are suddenly of the opinion that marijuana is not so bad.
Welcome to the State of the Weed Union 2018, your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about which states are stacking hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue by legalizing and/or not paying to imprison non-violent drug users, and which states are… not. As voters and state legislatures adapt, we’ll update this story and the map accordingly.
Before we light up here, a quick primer on some terminology -- don’t worry, this isn’t for a test, unless you count the possibility that you misjudge your state’s weed laws and do in fact end up in prison. In that sense yes it is for a test.
RECREATIONAL
Nine states and DC have, to varying degrees, seen the light and allowed residents to get lit. But contrary to what at least one of you currently reading this believes, “legal” recreational weed does not mean, like, fully and unconditionally legalized blazing in the streets in front of God and everyone. Usually it means if you are over the age of 21, it’s fine to keep modest amounts on your person or in your home, maybe grow some plants, and occasionally smoke in public. You might recognize such rules in your dealings with a similar legal recreational substance, “alcohol.”
MEDICINAL
Twenty-nine states have medical marijuana programs, but not all are currently operational and some only cover a limited range of medical conditions. Many states without medical legislation still allow for limited use of CBD -- aka Cannabidiol, the cannabis compound that has a huge variety of medical properties but is not psychoactive (i.e. it doesn’t get you high, unlike its better-known counterpart THC). CBD is widely used to help manage epilepsy and ease symptoms of conditions such as anxiety, cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, and nausea.
ILLEGAL
Yeah. Nah. Pretty straightforward.
DECRIMINALIZED
Decriminalized basically just means no jail time, wherein a state hasn’t fully legalized recreational marijuana, but has decriminalized possession of small amounts (usually 1 ounce or less). Often there’s still a fine attached, but decriminalization is an important step, since for years this country has been throwing people in prison for carrying as little as a single joint -- with black Americans four times likelier to be arrested as white ones, despite equal rates of marijuana usage. Some decriminalized states also have medical marijuana programs.
Alabama -- Illegal
Alaska -- Recreational
Arizona -- Medicinal
Arkansas -- Medicinal (not yet operational)
California -- Recreational
Afroman was born here, and it’s more normal to bring edibles to a dinner party than a bottle of wine, yet it is still a misdemeanor to sell any amount of recreational weed in Cali. Still, it’s legal for adults 21 or older to possess up to 1 ounce and to grow as many as six plants. As for California’s medical marijuana program, you can grow as many plants as it takes to meet your individual medical needs.
Colorado -- Recreational
Legally you gotta be 21 or older to possess your allotted quantity of recreational marijuana (1 ounce). But it is legal to transfer it (i.e. share it around with friends for no financial compensation), which is not necessarily the case in other states. Those using it for a medical condition can have up to 2 ounces, plus grow up to six plants (three of them mature).
Connecticut -- Medicinal and Decriminalized
Delaware -- Medicinal and Decriminalized
Florida -- Medicinal
Georgia -- Illegal
Georgia’s policy is more or less the same as Florida’s, with recreational possession of 1 ounce or less corresponding to a misdemeanor charge and anything more than that to a felony. First-time offenders can usually opt for probation rather than face jail time, so that’s something. On the medical side, Georgia allows for more qualifying health conditions than Florida does, but it’s still CBD-specific. Licensed patients can have up to 20 ounces of CBD oil containing up to 5% THC. Still no home-growing. Here’s everything you need to know about weed in Georgia.
Hawaii -- Medicinal
Idaho -- Illegal
Illinois -- Medicinal and Decriminalized
Illinois has decriminalized recreational possession of 10 grams (0.35 ounces) or less -- $200 fine, no jail time. The state’s medical program is a robust one, with more than 50 licensed dispensaries serving more than 20,000 patients with dozens of qualifying health conditions. Still no home-growing, though; five plants or fewer is a misdemeanor, and more than five is a felony. Here’s much more about weed in Illinois.
Indiana -- Illegal
Iowa -- Illegal
Kansas -- Illegal
Kentucky -- Illegal
Louisiana -- Medicinal (not yet operational)
Maine -- Recreational
Maryland -- Medicinal and Decriminalized
Massachusetts -- Recreational
Michigan -- Medicinal
Possession of any amount of green in Michigan is, at the very least, a misdemeanor. “Sale without remuneration,” meaning sharing your stash, is a misdemeanor, and any sale that’s actually a sale is a felony. Cultivating any number of plants is also a felony. But Michigan’s medical marijuana program allows for registered patients -- of which there are well over 200,000 -- to grow up to 12 plants and carry up to two-and-a-half ounces of weed.
Minnesota -- Medicinal and Decriminalized
Mississippi -- Decriminalized
Missouri -- Decriminalized
Montana -- Medicinal
Nebraska -- Decriminalized
Nevada -- Recreational
New Hampshire -- Medicinal and Decriminalized
New Jersey -- Medicinal
New Mexico -- Medicinal
New York -- Medicinal and Decriminalized
None of that is remotely legal, though the state of New York has decriminalized possession of amounts under 25 grams (a little over 0.88 ounces). First-time offenders face a $100 fine; for the second time, $200. Sharing one joint, or an amount under 2 grams, is a misdemeanor with an accompanying penalty of three months’ jail time and a $500 fine. There’s no home-growing under any circumstances -- you can face up to a year in prison if caught -- and the medical legislation here is confined to non-smokable forms of weed. More than 45,000 patients are registered.
North Carolina -- Decriminalized
North Dakota -- Illegal
Ohio -- Medicinal (not yet operational) and Decriminalized
Oklahoma -- Illegal
Oregon -- Recreational
God bless Oregon, legalizer of Satan’s spinach since 2014. There’s no fine and no jail time in the Beaver State for carrying up to 1 ounce of weed; up to 2 ounces means a $650 fine, but jail time doesn’t kick in until the amount is greater than that. Green thumbs can grow up to four plants at home without risking any fine or penalty. And for registered medical users, those numbers jump to 24 ounces and up to six plants, plus 18 seedlings. Love you Oregon.
Pennsylvania -- Medicinal
Rhode Island -- Medicinal and Decriminalized
South Carolina -- Illegal
South Dakota -- Illegal
Tennessee -- Illegal
Texas -- Illegal
Utah -- Illegal
Vermont -- Recreational
Virginia -- Illegal
Washington DC -- Recreational
Washington -- Recreational
West Virginia -- Medicinal (not yet operational)
Wisconsin -- Illegal
Wyoming -- Illegal
