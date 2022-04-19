This Whimsical Portland Hotel Is Like a School of Magic You Can Sleep In

Driving along 33rd Avenue in the Portland neighborhood of Concordia, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the lengthy Italian Renaissance-style building for a school. The warm, tan exterior walls and long wings extending outward from the arching colonnaded entrance give off a familiar, scholastic air. But instead of students and teachers wandering the long halls, now it’s guests in pajamas.

Part of McMenamins—a collection of Pacific Northwest hotels, brewpubs, movie theaters, music venues, and restaurants known for their whimsical artwork and decor—the Kennedy School is a former elementary school turned funky, fantastical hotel. Founded by two Portland natives, the McMenamins brand rehabilitates old, historic properties like schools or farms into eccentric, art-filled hotels.

The Kennedy School is one of the best places to experience this signature McMenamins ambiance, feeling like a school out of a fantasy novel. Think Hogwarts meets Portland’s weird and quirky vibes. With colorful, hanging lanterns and light fixtures that dangle in the air, warm wood tones, low-lit hallways, imaginative artwork that seems to spring off walls, and aura of secrets and mystery, it does seem like a place where the line between reality and fantasy blurs together.