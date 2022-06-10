Get Your Pink Fantasy on at the Trixie Motel

While Mattel is too busy to spend much time on site, she says she wants to have a relationship with the motel. “One of my dreams,” Mattel says, “is that, the first weekend we’re booked out fully, I'm going to go in there in full drag at about 9am and bring my DJ deck out to the pool, and I'm going to wake those whores up.” There will be pool parties and pride parties at the Trixie Motel, naturally, but Mattel says she also wants to “really gag people when they go to the bar and I'm just back there serving drinks.”

The motel is available to book now, though it won’t officially open until Labor Day weekend in September 2022. Still, buzz is already building, both because of Mattel’s Discovery+ show about the hotel’s renovation, also titled Trixie Motel, and the sheer visibility of the building. “We're not even open yet, and I would say two cars every hour stop just to peek over the fence and see what it is,” Mattel says, “because people just can't believe it.”

Rooms at the Trixie Motel start at $550 a night, and there’s a two-night minimum stay.