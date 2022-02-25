Disney’s New Star Wars Hotel Will Transport You to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Cruise around planets

The Halcyon experience is a lot like taking a luxury cruise through the stars. Everyone who is staying for the two-day journey boards the Starcruiser at the same time. You’ll eat there and get to know the crew. There’s even a stop at the Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu, which is really Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios. That means, as part of the stay, travelers have the chance to ride both Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

The “trip” itself is housed in an unassuming building with faux windows looking out at hyperspace highways, asteroids, and stars. What is seen out the window of the bridge or your sleeping quarters changes as the story progresses. Asteroids zoom past as the Halcyon weaves through an asteroid field, and should the First Order board the ship, you’d see that through the windows as well.

In many ways, Galactic Starcruiser is the next logical step from theme park areas like the Wizarding World’s Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando, which itself was the next step from the proliferation of IP-steeped rides. Otherwise known as Harry Potter World, you can walk down Diagon Alley in your dress robes and get a wand lesson before hopping on a coaster.

Aboard the Halcyon—which has not-coincidentally had its profile raised in other Star Wars media with upcoming YA and children’s books, as well as a comic book series—you’re getting a two-night excursion deep into the world of Star Wars. Characters flit about, each with their own plot arc that you can choose to enter or ignore. It’s basically Dungeons & Dragons come to life but scripted by Lucasfilm.