Sleep in a Sacred Navajo Earth Home Near the Grand Canyon

A winding road snakes along the edge of the Grand Canyon, through a piney forest, before opening up to the Arizona desert. A turn off the highway leads to a dirt road, to life off the grid. This is Navajo Nation. Here, the starry night skies are more vivid. A rounded home in the distance blends in with its reddish surroundings. Which makes sense, because the house—a traditional Navajo hogan—is made out of mud.

Hogan by the River sits in Cameron, Arizona, one of the closest towns to the south entrance of the national park. Navajo family members and the tribal community helped build this hogan with their hands in 2006, using cedar logs from the Grand Canyon and mud from a nearby wash.

There are actually two hogans on the property: a male and a female. While the female hogan is used by the family for gatherings, the male hogan is a place for ceremonies, where blessings and songs help maintain balance and harmony with Mother Earth. And this sacred male hogan is where Airbnb guests are invited to stay.