Sleep in a Fancy Shipwreck at the End of the Earth

The Skeleton Coast has earned its name: Ominous mounds of bleached whale bones and ship detritus protrude from the vast Namibian sands. One of the only locations on Earth where the desert clashes with the sea, the wind-rippled dunes reach 300 feet, creating tawny plains that stretch far and wide. Thick fog, powerful winds, rough seas, and the formidable Benguela Current have resulted in thousands of thrashed vessels and casualties over the years. Portuguese sailors nicknamed it “The Gates of Hell.” The indigenous San people went with “The Land God Made in Anger.”

Perched on a dune surveying it all are the ten chalets of Shipwreck Lodge. Inspired by capsized boats, each cabin sports portholes to help sell the fantasy—and the views from their decks are otherworldly. In Skeleton Coast National Park, one of the most treacherous places in the world, this is the only luxury camp: You’ll spend your days gazing out at the unforgiving desert landscape, but if you want tiny marshmallows in your hot chocolate, sure, they could probably do that.