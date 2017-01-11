The World's Weirdest Museums

Most of the museums your parents dragged you to as a kid were, in hindsight, built around some fundamental themes. Check Out the Many White People in Renaissance Painting was a pretty common one. Learn About Science by Looking at Taxidermy was another. Maybe if you were lucky you got Here, Touch This Glass Ball Full of Lightning and Make Your Hair Stand on End.

As you got older, you came to appreciate the wider array of museums. Yes, you can still contemplate Greek sculptures at the Met, or Pollocks at MoMA, but on a fifth date you're better off taking bae to the Museum of Sex's bouncy fun room of inflatable boobs. Turns out grown-ups are the ones who curate museums, and their tastes can skew weird. Whether you're into lunch boxes, toilets, torture, or 93 different types of dicks, there's a strange-ass museum out there for you.