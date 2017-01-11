Travel

Watch a Paddle Boarder Get Up Close and Personal with Whales

By Published On 10/05/2015 By Published On 10/05/2015

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

A lucky paddle boarder had a rare close encounter with some of the sea's most majestic creatures, and lucky for the world, it was all captured in gorgeous high-definition video by a drone flying above. Watch as two enormous whales seemingly join -- and dwarf -- the paddle boarder floating on the dazzling blue waters off the coast Esperance in Western Australia. You can even see the whales' giant shadows cast onto the ocean floor. Basically, paddle boarding with whales is vastly superior to swimming with dolphins -- just don't tell Cousin Eddie.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and really wants to try paddle boarding now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Famous World Landmarks Seen From Space Are Totally Breathtaking

related

READ MORE
The Rugged Caribbean Island That's an Adventure Paradise

related

READ MORE
15 Countries You Should Visit Before You Turn 30

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like