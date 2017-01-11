Watch a Paddle Boarder Get Up Close and Personal with Whales

A lucky paddle boarder had a rare close encounter with some of the sea's most majestic creatures, and lucky for the world, it was all captured in gorgeous high-definition video by a drone flying above. Watch as two enormous whales seemingly join -- and dwarf -- the paddle boarder floating on the dazzling blue waters off the coast Esperance in Western Australia. You can even see the whales' giant shadows cast onto the ocean floor. Basically, paddle boarding with whales is vastly superior to swimming with dolphins -- just don't tell Cousin Eddie.

