Ridiculous Reasons People Miss Flights, According to Gate Agents

Booze, of course

“I once had to deny a passenger from flying because he was so drunk he knocked over a display stand at a duty-free.”

“This girl, she was probably only 21 years old, came up for boarding. She looked pretty queasy, and I asked if she was okay. She told me she’d been drinking the night before, and I actually found that honesty refreshing so I let her board. But then it turns out she threw up on somebody’s suitcase in the transfer bus.”



What is that smell?

“We once had to deny a passenger boarding because he just smelled so bad. Like seriously, so funky. The other passengers just couldn’t handle it.”