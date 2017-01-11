This Giant Jellyfish Looks like a Goddamn Alien

At this point, we're kinda used to the idea that the ocean's home to some truly crazy stuff -- like leaping ninja octopi, for example. The craziness just ramps up as you go further and further into the murky depths, to the point where you'll run into the kinds of creatures you'd expect to find on Star Trek (no, not Brent Spiner). Case in point: this humongous, extraterrestrial-looking jellyfish.
The original video was uploaded by a Youtube user named Philip Trudeau, and although he later removed it (to protect his job, as he explained on Reddit), numerous mirror versions of the video were soon uploaded. Sorry, Phil.
