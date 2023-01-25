The Midwest's Coolest Charity Race Lurks Beneath Kansas City's Streets

To get to SubTropolis, take one of several entrances that buries you 150 feet below Kansas City, where 270 million-year-old limestone deposits have been excavated into massive, honeycomb-like pockets. (It helps if you’re not claustrophobic.) At regular intervals, pillars 16 feet high and 25 feet in girth are painted a slick luminescent white, lit from above by bright LED lights. Underground caves, but make it futuristic.

A sign instructs you to turn on your headlights, keep the speed limit to 15 mph, and “Smile! you’re on camera.” And also beware: Your first visit can be disorienting. The tunnels of the self-proclaimed world’s largest underground business complex seem to go on forever—make a wrong turn, and you’ll be shining your headlights into spooky undeveloped darkness. It’s such a distinctive visual that tours stop by, perhaps as an add-on on their way to Branson, speculates Connie Kamps, SubTropolis’s director of property management. “It’s just kind of a side thing to jump off the I-435, which is just minutes from us, then maybe go over to the casino and have lunch,” she says.