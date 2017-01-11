16 Under-The-Radar Summer Festivals You Can’t Miss

The Woodward Dream Cruise

August 15 in Detroit, MI (address and info)

There are a lot of things those pesky baby boomers have given us that we’d like to give back, but their sweet, sweet rides are not one of them. In the very same metro-Detroit area that gave way to the rise of American automobile is the Woodward Dream Cruise, one of the biggest celebrations of the classic automotive engineering of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and beyond. Classic muscle cars, street rods, custom and collectors’ cars cruise down Woodward Avenue, passing through nine different neighborhoods, which each have their own celebrations under the umbrella of this festival. You can even see cars from different countries -- some of which don’t even exist on the map anymore (whaddup USSR).



Don’t miss it: The city of Ferndale boasts an Emergency Vehicle Show (followed by a Lights and Sirens Parade) where you can watch classic and custom versions of police, fire, ambulance, and other emergency vehicles cruise down the street.