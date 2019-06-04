Today’s the Biggest Travel Booking Day of the Year -- Here Are the Best Deals

It’s June now, which means no more of this pre-summer waffling on travel plans because you’ve still got so much time to figure it out. It’s summer, you’re in this, and it’s time to pull the trigger.
The first Tuesday in June -- in this case, June 4, today! -- has been dubbed Summer Travel Tuesday by the folks over at Hipmunk, one of the handiest travel apps around. Per data from Hipmunk’s number-crunchers, Summer Travel Tuesday sees a 90% increase in bookings made for… yep, summer travel… making this the top booking day of the year. Historically, more than one-third of available routes have been at least 15% cheaper than the other 364 days of the year. In some cases, they’ve been up to 40% cheaper.
This morning, Alaska Airlines unveiled routes for August travel that are up to 58% cheaper if you book this week, starting today. The biggest savings are for routes up and down the West Coast. Take a look at the 10 with the biggest Summer Travel Tuesday discounts -- Alaska Airlines’ sale begins today and lasts through June 10, for travel dates between August 6-18 of this year.
1. San Jose to Los Angeles -- $54 (-58%)
2. San Francisco to Palm Springs -- $94 (-58%)
3. San Francisco to New Orleans -- $159 (-56%)
4. Fresno to San Francisco -- $84 (-56%)
5. Los Angeles to San Jose -- $54 (-54%)
6. Burbank to San Jose -- $49 (-54%)
7. Nashville to San Francisco -- $119 (-53%)
8. San Jose to Portland, Oregon -- $79 (-52%)
9. San Jose to Reno -- $79 (-51%)
10. Portland, Oregon, to San Francisco -- $94 (-49%)
Summer Travel Tuesday is also typically when Southwest Airlines releases the routes it’ll be discounting in the fall. Keep an eye out for other major US carriers doing the same, too.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.