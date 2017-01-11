9 Big Summer Vacations on a Small Budget

How much: Flights from US hubs like Chicago, Detroit, and New York can be had for less than $400. And although hotel rooms run $100-$150 a night, just remember that you’re spending far less than that trip to Paris (and you’ll probably be greeted a whole lot friendlier).

What to see: Old parts of the city still feature cobblestone walkways, sidewalk cafés, and horse-drawn carriages. Montreal is far more fun than Paris (or at least the rest of Canada) -- its nightlife and festival scene is legendary (think Osheaga Music Festival or Pop Montreal), and you can drink anywhere in the city as long as you’re eating food. The city is also starting to embrace its more upscale artistic side: in 2006, it became one of only three UNESCO Cities of Design in the world. Combine that with stunning parks like Mont Royal and Jardin Bontanique and you’ve got the perfect mix of regal and rowdy.