Watch This Pro Surfer Take on the Waves in Heels

Youtube/AlmoFilm

Pro surfer Maud Le Car has proven the old "anything you can do, I can do better" adage is true -- with the added bonus of stilettos.

In a new video posted by AlmoFilm to promote a natural mosquito repellant, Le Car heads from a dinner with friends straight into the ocean to surf -- still in her cocktail dress and heels (because really, who has the time?!). The campaign is meant to promote the idea that female pro surfers can be glamorous and talented at the same time, but it also proves that none of us will ever be as cool as Maud Le Car.

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and cannot walk on dry land in heels. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

