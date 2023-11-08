The Positively Metal Origins of Sweden’s Adorable Christmas Goats

It’s a foggy December morning just east of Gothenburg, Sweden, and a man in the straw goat mask is about to take us from holly jolly to heebie-jeebies.

We just rolled onto the lakeside grounds of the sprawling 17th-century Nääs Slott Mansion, now a living museum, in search of Santa. It’s our first Christmas in Sweden, and our family is embarking on a scavenger hunt that promises to lead our six-year-old to a photo-op with the big man.

Through the dense gray fog, we spot our first Christmas character… and are instantly seized with dread. At the top of a gravel path, a humanoid shape emerges from a dense mist. It stands perfectly still, hands tucked into its flowing wool coat. Its face is obscured by an elongated straw mask crowned with braided horns, its eyes lifeless beneath tiny slits.

As we cautiously approach the entrance to the isolated historic site, a smiling teenager appears to greet us. Initially caught off guard by our English, she soon notices our nervous daughter (and our nervous selves) and cheerily introduces the shadowy figure perched up the walkway as the Julbock, a.k.a. the Christmas Goat. She assures us he’s super friendly, but when we mention we’re here to meet Santa, her smile fades.

“Don’t tell him that,” she warns. “They aren’t friends.”