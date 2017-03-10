The Definitive Guide to Crushing It at SXSW 2017

... if you're nostalgic for The OC soundtrack

With new records by Dirty Projectors, The Shins, and The New Pornographers, 2017 is shaping up to be a big year for people who got into indie rock in the '00s. Why not get in touch with your inner Seth Cohen by seeing the infinitely reliable Spoon, promoting their follow-up LP to 2014's excellent They Want My Soul, on any evening of their three-night residency at The Main. (March 14, 15 & 16)

... if you're still listening to Chance the Rapper's Coloring Book

The Chicago rapper's Grammy-winning record was full of big-name guests like Kanye West, 2 Chainz, and Lil Wayne, but some of the most intimate moments came courtesy of emerging artists like Noname, a 25-year-old Chicago rapper who made waves with last year's Telefone mixtape. Her calming, contemplative flow makes her an essential artist to catch when she plays the SXSW Music Opening Party at Maggie Mae's Rooftop with dance-punk mainstay !!! (Chk Chk Chk). (March 14)