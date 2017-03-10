The Biggest Mistakes People Make at SXSW

Waiting in line at big-name events

If you have a badge, the big film events in particular require you to get in line at least an hour ahead of time; you can't really get around that. However, SXSW is all about discovery. You could wait in line for two hours to maybe get into Rachael Ray's party… or you could spend that time rolling the dice on smaller events. Some of the best shows I've seen at SXSW have been ones where I walked into a bar I'd never go to otherwise and saw a band I'd never heard of. One time, I caught an obscure metal band at a 6th St dive that was playing so loud, a painting fell off the wall and onto the man in front of me. (He was fine.) When I think of SXSW good times, I remember that moment, not whether Drake actually showed at FADER FORT.