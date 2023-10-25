The Ultimate Guide to Sydney Nightlife

“There is a pub for every taste and vibe, and we especially seek out those that have local producers, be it beer, wine, or spirits,” says Gregg Peek, distribution manager at Dave’s Travel Group, a tour company that curates and leads regular pub crawls and other booze-fueled jaunts in and around Sydney. Throughout his years guiding curious drinkers around some of the city’s top bars, Peek has watched his city’s nightlife scene evolve firsthand.

“We used to be raging, and then we had a period where a lot was closed down,” he says, referencing a slow period brought on by economic dips and, eventually, the pandemic. “Covid kind of intervened and everyone realized we need a late night visitor economy, so there’s now a real push from all walks of life to create something newer and better. We're kind of a blank canvas with lots of new blood, ideas, and reimagining.”

And all that innovation is already paying off. Sydney has raised its own bar, so to speak, landing several spots on the coveted World’s 50 Best Bars list over the last few years thanks to the cocktail masterminds behind Maybe Sammy and Cantina OK!, among other achievements. Suffice it to say, there’s never been a better time to go big Down Under… and these are the best places to do it.