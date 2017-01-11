There's No Excuse for Not Taking Your Vacation Days

The key here is to plan ahead, as painful as that is. Make sure everyone on your team -- from your manager on down -- knows about your vacation far ahead of time, and make sure you do enough prep work in advance of leaving. As Denis explains: “People aren’t just more productive after they take time off, but often times they’re more productive in the weeks before. The thought of vacation makes them happy and they work harder with something to look forward to.”

"Nobody else can do my job"

Many of us have an ego so big, we’re convinced our company will collapse during our two weeks on a beach somewhere. But your company (likely) isn’t in the habit of hiring morons. You’ll be surprised what the rest of your coworkers can do when asked. (Hell, you've probably pulled that weight for someone else already.) And your taking some time away can be a good thing for everyone.