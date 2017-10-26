10 Thanksgiving Getaways for a Long Weekend With Zero Drama

People talk about Thanksgiving travel like it’s going to the DMV. Somehow America’s greatest holiday became a thankless chore for the sake of far-flung relatives you only talk to via Facebook comment. Sure, a seven-hour delay at DFW with two screaming kids isn’t exactly paradise, but you know what? It sure as hell beats two months on a ship before the invention of deodorant. That was the Pilgrims’ commute. Chew on that with your jiggly-style cranberry sauce.
Or maybe, ya know, go somewhere else for Thanksgiving this year. Hit an exciting big city, or some tropical paradise, or some mountains you can ski down like a banshee. Whatever your fancy, there are some first-rate destinations that can make a long Thanksgiving weekend downright pleasant. Get ready to be that person at the office on Monday who says, “Yeah, actually? Our trip wasn’t half bad.”
Key West, Florida
You probably heard doomsday stories about Key West after Hurricane Irma. But like any story coming from this renegade island at the tip of the Florida Keys, you should believe only about 10% of it. The Keys are doing well now, and November, after the Halloween crush, is the perfect time to head down.
Though it’s usually a rowdy, liquor-soaked party city, Thanksgiving is the rare time of year one can actually come to Key West and fully chill. Gone are the careless tourists who stagger their way through Duval Street, leaving spots like Hogs Breath Saloon, Sloppy Joe’s, and the Green Parrot free and easy to get a drink. The sunsets over Mallory Square are no less spectacular, and the weather outside is pleasant and relatively cool. Though the famous sandcastle art contest at the Casa Marina has been suspended for 2017, it may return in the future. Even if it doesn’t, Thanksgiving here is about as relaxed as it gets.
The Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands are the closest, best developed Caribbean islands to the US mainland, and flights this fall are literally the cheapest they’ve ever been. Though you probably won’t find a repeat of recent $64 fire-sale round trips, increased competition has brought airfares way down. If you haven’t been to the Caribbean before, these islands are a great starter kit: The shopping, dining, and infrastructure feel like Florida with a serious island twist.
Spending your holiday lounging along the white sands of Seven Mile Beach isn’t a bad option. If you’re certified to dive, check out one of the best wrecks in the world at the Kittiwake. Off the water, November 3-19 is also Cayman Pirate Week, where parades, festivals fireworks and street dancers celebrate the swashbuckling heritage of these fascinating islands.
Chicago, Illinois
This is a case when it pays to zig when everyone else zags. Because so many people travel OUT of big cities for the holidays, flights into them tend to be cheaper. Fly into Midway to avoid the masses connecting through O’Hare, and you’ve got a fairly easy journey into town. Get there a day early and you can catch the mayor lighting the city’s Christmas tree, followed by the second-most-famous Thanksgiving Day Parade in America. Bring your skates and you can hit the free rink at Millennium Park, or just enjoy the spectacle that is Black Friday along Michigan Avenue. The city isn’t typically too crowded this time of year, the attractions have shorter lines, and everyone looks good in a light jacket and scarf. If you’ve always wanted to check out Chicago, Thanksgiving might be the time to do it.
Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
For people living west of the Mississippi, this region north of Puerta Vallarta is the perfect holiday weekend escape. It’s jammed with cool little surf towns full of big oceanfront houses you can rent for under $1,500 a week. For one or two families with small kids, it’s hard to score a better deal in a place this nice. Especially with flights to Puerto Vallarta so easy.
The smaller towns like San Pancho and San Blas are lined with clean, charming restaurants and craft stores, leading to sparsely populated beaches in semi-private coves. The main city, Sayulita, is energetic without feeling crowded, and boasts a ton of expats who are always happy to chat. It’s also home to Hidden Beach, one of the world’s most beautiful beaches that’s carved out of a rock in the middle of the Pacific. For the luxury traveler, Punta de Mita just opened a brand new W Hotel to go alongside the Four Seasons, where you’ll find one of the best hotel pool views in the world.
Banff, Alberta
Summer is the highest of high season in the jaw-dropping Canadian Rockies. But in the past half-decade or so, it has also become a top ski destination as slopes in the United States have struggled with climate change. Early season Lake Louise won’t be nearly as packed, rates won’t be as inflated, and the snow will still be in perfect condition. The resort hosts World Cup races around this time of year, so the runs are groomed but not yet worn down.
The exchange rate up yonder is also still pretty favorable, meaning that $104 lift ticket is only about $83 US. And if you’re hell-bent on having a big turkey dinner after a long day of skiing, condos in local apartments and ski villages can be had for under $200 a night. So you can cook your own like you would at home.
Porto, Portugal
Wine tasting for Thanksgiving sounds nice, doesn’t it? Of course, in the States, winemakers sometimes want to do crazy stuff like spend the holidays with their families, and wine tours that weekend can be limited. But lucky you, flights to Portugal are among the cheapest in Europe right now with nonstops from all over the East Coast. So a long weekend to Porto is totally doable, with the season’s warmest weather in Europe and some of the best wines in the world.
In the city, you’ll find temperatures in the high 60s, great surfing, laid-back nightlife where beers are rarely over $2, and incredibly friendly people. Venture into the outlying hills and the nearby Douro Valley, and you’ll be some of the finest wine country on the continent. Stroll through steep, lime-green hills cut by the Douro River, then stop at scenic wineries like Niepoort, Porto Reccua, and Sogevinus. The reds and whites are fantastic, but the star of the show is the port. If you get a chance to taste the 1957 Kopke, don’t miss out -- it’s among the best in the world.
Barbados
Though one could argue Thanksgiving is one big food festival, you know what it usually lacks? Rum. Barbados has your back though, as the weekend before Thanksgiving hosts the annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival. Might seem like a long way to go for some fermented sugarcane, but this fall flights to Rihanna’s homeland have gotten remarkably cheaper, with legit airlines like JetBlue and American offering sub-$200 round-trip flights.
Head down for the tail end of the festival then enjoy a full work-week of lounging on the beach at Bottom Bay or Accra, where the Accra Beach Resort has five-night stays starting at $582. If you miss the festival not to worry, Barbados is still awash in rum distilleries. Mount Gay is the big name, but rum lovers will tell you the West Indies Rum Distillery is the one to hit. Or hit St. Nicholas Abbey and see the whole process, from the working sugar plantation, to the grinding, to the finished product.
Reykjavik, Iceland
According to a glut of science people, 2017 will be your best chance to see the aurora borealis for another decade. The combination of cheap flights and an entire island of natural wonders make the short hop to Reykjavik worth a look. WOW Air has ushered in the era of $99 nonstops to Iceland, and routinely you can fly there from the East Coast and back for under $500.
The onslaught of American tourists here has given Reykjavik the energy of a much larger city, where bars are packed with US sports fans watching their teams into the late hours. Meaning there’s a good chance you can watch the Cowboys with lots of other people in Dak Prescott jerseys. If you’re looking to get out of the city to see the Aurora, drive the Ring Road and see the steamy, volcanic wonders of the island along the way. Just remember to pack your wallet. The northern lights might be free, but everything else here will cost you.
Orlando, Florida
Granted, Disneyworld, Universal Studios, and pretty much anyplace else kids would want to go is an absolute nightmare on Thanksgiving weekend. The few days before Thanksgiving, though? It’s just you and the Hulk. If you’re willing to make a week out of it, visiting the theme parks in the days preceding the holiday is even more magical than usual, with short lines, nice weather, and a whole weekend of non-Disney Florida fun to enjoy afterwards.
Even without kids, the new Volcano Beach at Universal has easily taken the mantle of best water park in America, with a swim-through volcano and assigned times on the slides. Beyond the parks, Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral are just over an hour away. Of if you want to get out and see what all these cool new cruise ships are about, Royal Caribbean is offering cruise-and-theme-park deals with Universal leaving out of Port Canaveral.
New York, New York
The only time anyone would describe the Big Apple as a “happy” place is after a local sports championship and the holidays. We may not get both this year, but you can at least count on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, an inflatable-cartoon-filled spectacle that draws 3 million live spectators every year and over 50 million at home. Seeing it in person is mesmerizing, as characters you’ve only seen on a childhood television sets magically float through the concrete caverns of Manhattan, which is usually brisk but not yet really cold.
It also unofficially kicks off the greatest time of year to be visiting New York. When else can you knock skating at Rockefeller Center and seeing the world’s most famous Christmas tree off your life to-do list? And with flights into New York cheaper than a lot of other locations, the eye-popping hotel rates might be a little easier to stomach.
