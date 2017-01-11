The World's 10 Coolest Skyscrapers

Say what you will about the engineering prowess it takes to build one of the world's coolest bridges, when it comes down to it, skyscrapers are the undisputed king of the architectural hill. Also, they’re totally, like, the future. They started humbly with Chicago’s Home Insurance Building (which maxed out at a WHOPPING 12 floors and 180ft -- a big deal in 1884) and owe their existence to two major inventions: fireproof structural steel and... duh... elevators. Because nobody wants a 58-floor walk-­up, even if you live in Queens.

But which ones are worthy of your bucket list (assuming you’re a person who creates weird bucket lists like "must-visit skyscrapers")? Well, these 10 showstoppers, of course.