The 14 Best Places to Eat in Barcelona

More than the history, the music, or even the people, a visit to Barcelona is really defined by one thing: Catalan cuisine! But between all the top-notch restaurants slinging tapas, jamón, and dreamy crema Catalana desserts, it’s easy to get bogged down by choices, which is why we’ve simplified things and singled out the best spots for a wide variety of foods and moods.

Remember to show up really, really late and pay with cash -- you’ll fit right in.

Best date spot: Barraca

Passeig Maritim de la Barceloneta, 1

This spot overlooking the beach is perfect for multitasking: you can woo a date, watch the sun set over the Mediterranean, and eat the best paella in town, all at once. Indulge in the tasty and creamy homemade burrata if it’s on the menu that night.