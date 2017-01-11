The 20 Most Popular Tourist Cities in 2015

It's hard out there for a tourist -- selfie sticks knock into other selfie sticks, and tourist traps are as abundant as general hatred from locals.

But a good tourist will not be kept down, as evidenced by MasterCard's just-released, annual Global Destination Cities Index, which ranks 132 important world cities based on international visitor count and amount of visitor spending. Depending on how you feel about large crowds and people inexplicably taking photos with their iPads, it could just be read as a list of places to avoid. Or, you know, probably the most essential travel bucket list.