The Most Stunning College Buildings in America

Nassau Hall

Princeton University

Listen up, history nerds! If the walls of “Old Nassau” could talk, they would tell you more stories than you can handle -- and not just about John Nash and Dickie Greenleaf. When it debuted as part of The College of New Jersey in 1756 (not a typo), it was the largest building in the colony and had a library, a chapel, classrooms, and student/faculty residences. It suffered heavy damage in the Battle of Princeton (1777), but kept going until it briefly became our nation’s capitol during the Continental Congress of 1783. Read that again: Our nation's capitol! After 200+ years of action, the term “Old Nassau” is now synonymous with the entire university… as referenced in the alma mater. Elegant (and sturdy) Nassau Hall has always been large and in charge, and today houses the administrative hub of the school.