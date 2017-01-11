The 5 Best Southern States, Ranked by an Impartial Midwesterner

At the end of last year, I had reason to spend a whole lot of time in the South; a proud American region that, admittedly, I have not visited enough -- especially considering I'm a travel writer. When it was all said and done, I realized I'd pretty much now hit (or at least briefly set foot in) all 16 Southern states -- as defined by the US government, not by these guys -- at some point in my life.

And what better way to celebrate said accomplishment than to rank, much as I did after visiting all six New England states last summer, my favorites based entirely on the feeling I got while hanging out in each. So, yes, on snap judgments as an impartial Midwesterner. (I can hear the angry comments in your head from here.)