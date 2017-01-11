The 5 Best Things About Every New England State

Vermont

1. Ben & Jerry’s

Need it even be said? The state that gave you Cherry Garcia is clearly a spot worthy of your devotion. But at the company’s Waterbury factory, you can actually see where the hippie-double-dippy magic happens, thanks to 30-minute tours that culminate at the sample-friendly scoop shop. Those nostalgic for Wavy Gravy can visit the Flavor Graveyard -- which is exactly what it sounds like, tombstones and all -- and pay their respects. Just look for the happy plastic cows out front.

2. Burlington

There is perhaps no more on-the-nose Vermont city than Burlington, and not just because it birthed Phish. The college town has it all: prototypical hippies, locavore cuisine, foliage-dotted hills, historic churches and buildings, a thriving music and arts scene, and an unmatched commitment to renewable energy. For those craving a little Quebecois culture, Burlington is also less than an hour from the Canadian border. And yes, a certain senator and presidential candidate used to feel the burn as mayor of this lakeside lefty spot.