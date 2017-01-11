The Biggest Misconceptions Europeans Have About Americans

What separates Europe and America isn’t an ocean and colonial history; it’s actually a cumbersome, modern-day load of cultural misconceptions. America’s got plenty of (admittedly stereotypical) impressions about the countries of its long and distant relative, so it’s only natural for Europeans to also have a few of their own.

And since I live in Germany, I thought it'd be fun to ask my European friends from across the continent what they thought of the United States -- and then try to respectfully disabuse them of their erroneous notions.