The 9 Worst-Designed Cities in the US

While pretty much any urban human can gripe about traffic in their city, or the occasional ugly skyscraper, not everyone can lay claim to living in one of the most poorly planned cities in the world. But like David Hasselhoff's popularity, poor city design knows no international borders.

To get a sense of the scale of urban disaster unfolding in our own country, we asked several urban planners to highlight the flaws of some of America’s biggest offenders. If life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans, this is what happens when you don’t make plans. Or at least good ones.