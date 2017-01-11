The Absolute Cheapest Airbnb in 25 US Cities

San Francisco

Bunk Bed Best Safe Union Square New

Nob Hill

Rate: $35/night

What you get: Shared room in an apartment; three beds; one bathroom

It’s all about communal living in San Francisco, so why not do as the locals do and sleep on bunk beds with strangers? This one-bedroom apartment has a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Your room will be the one with the bunk beds and three other people you probably will not know.

Seattle

Ideal Location + Bike - (Bttm Bunk)

First Hill

Rate: $25/night

What you get: Shared room in an apartment; one bunk bed; one bathroom

You’ll forgive the bunk-bed situation at this Seattle pad when you see it’s within walking distance to... everything. Downtown, the International District, Pike Place Market, etc. While your host prefers “quieter” hours after 10pm, he graciously makes up for it by also offering you a free bike to use, probably to ensure that you’re tired enough by 10 that you keep your damn mouth shut. Guests not renting the bunk bed are not permitted to spend the night, but the top bunk is ALSO listed on Airbnb so you can easily bring that special someone you just met at the bar back with you should the listing remain available the night of.