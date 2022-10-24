The Storybook Island That Backdrops Colin Farrell's Fantastic New Movie

The Banshees of Inisherin wasn't the first movie to shoot on Inishmore, the largest of the three Aran Islands. The influential 1934 quasi-documentary Man of Aran depicted agrarian life, and some of the homes built for that film are still standing. More recently, the romantic comedies The Matchmaker and Leap Year—starring Janeane Garofalo and Amy Adams, respectively—featured scenes set there. But even though director Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) uses a fictional version of the island, Banshees is the biggest movie to set up shop thus far. (Some of its scenery also comes from Achill Island, 60 miles up Ireland’s west coast.) Having garnered glowing reviews, the poignant dark comedy about a dispirited musician (Gleeson) who abruptly decides he no longer wants to spend his days swigging pints with his happy-go-lucky friend (Farrell) is poised to rack up Academy Award nominations come January.

It's also bound to bring more tourism to Inishmore. During the summer months, when average temperatures hit the mid-60s Fahrenheit, approximately 1,200 to 2,000 travelers visit per day, according to Cyril Ó Flaithearta, a tour guide who was intimately involved with Banshees because his horse Minnie is one of several animal stars. Guests arrive by ferry or flight. They can stay overnight in one of the charming bed-and-breakfasts, bike or hike the pastoral landscape, swim in the beaches, observe the seal colony, take the horse-drawn tours that once documented Farrell exercising, and go to the same shops and taverns that he and his colleagues frequented. Some also surf or partake in what Ó Flaithearta calls the most challenging rock climbing in Ireland.

Inishmore developed as a pagan outpost until early Christians transformed it into a monastic settlement where notable Irish saints studied. It has maintained Catholic roots ever since, though religion no longer carries the same stronghold. In 1916, Inishmore helped start the uprisings that launched Ireland's quest for independence from the British Empire. That long chapter of rebellion included the Irish Civil War, a backdrop that lends the 1923-set Banshees existential texture. Even with a supermarket and the spoils of Wi-Fi, locals remain strikingly self-sufficient. Many harvest their own food and barter with neighbors. If the movie treats remote life as bleak, the reality today is anything but.