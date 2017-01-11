What I Learned by Completely Unplugging

The pact was simple. No cell phones, no laptops, no tech whatsoever. I had booked a campsite with three friends in upstate New York for a well-deserved three-day weekend, and we were determined to survive using only our wits... and a hefty cooler full of cheap beers and lunch meats.

I was completely unplugged for the first time in months, and it felt really, really good.

When I first arrived to the camp -- an exuberant forest bordered by a rock-filled meandering river -- the Instagrammable mise en scene was stunning. My initial instinct was to grab for my phone and start snapping away like Terry Richardson at a Señor Frog's wet T-shirt contest. The colors, after all, were brilliant, and would look good even in Kelvin. The mixed hues of green juxtaposed perfectly with the shimmering blues of the sky and river that I had so solemnly sworn not to photograph. Suffice to say, there would be no “likes,” and no incredibly witty-yet-totally sincere hashtag on this vacation -- and with no pics, did it even happen?