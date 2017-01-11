The Best Airbnb in America's Top 25 Getaway Cities

Last week we unveiled our picks for the 25 Best US Cities to Spend a Weekend. From Sioux Falls to Cleveland to Nashville, we tapped our extensive network of local experts to dive deep into why you should spend a few days in each, and what you should eat/drink/do/see while you're there. But we didn't get into where to stay.

Which is why we're tackling that now. Our criteria here is simple: first, we identified the neighborhood in each respective city that you're gonna want to stay in -- because of the bars, the restaurants, the cool stuff to do. Or, at least, one as close to all the action as possible. From there, we chose the coolest Airbnb listing based on amenities, proximity to said food/drink, number of bunk beds (kidding!), etc. for a group of four guests at a maximum nightly rate of $100 a head -- so, every listing had to be under $400/night total.