The Best Après-Ski Towns in the Mountainous Land of Canada

Where to Stay: Travelers looking to match comfort with convenience can find it at the Fox Hotel and Suites, located on Banff Avenue just past the busiest section of the strip. Its most unique feature is the Cave and Basin–themed hot pool and steam room, which is modeled after one of Banff’s most popular natural attractions. If you’re looking for a more secluded, quiet escape, travel 20 minutes west of Lake Louise to Emerald Lake Lodge in the heart of Yoho National Park that lies just across the border in British Columbia.

What to Do: Basically anything is good when you wake up to this view, right? This rule proves true on multiple fronts with Banff’s wide array of activities. Spa-dwellers can lounge in the park’s natural Hot Springs; we recommend going in the morning for the most quiet and relaxing experience. Looking to get your culture fix on your ski getaway? The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is world-renowned as a think tank and incubator of innovative multi-media, visual, and dramatic arts. Above all, nature lovers will find their paradise in the many wonders at Banff National Park that just don’t exist south of the border, including the breathtaking Northern Lights. Follow Aurora Alerts on Twitter to find out when this natural phenomenon will be active for the best possible photo op.