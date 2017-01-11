Travel

The Best Beaches in South America

By Published On 01/11/2016 By Published On 01/11/2016
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

Just as winter is transforming the US into an icy tundra, South American summer is hitting fever pitch and peak beach season. And while you're throwing on another pair of long johns and scraping ice off your windshield, the locals in Rio are wearing thongs and playing beach volleyball. Yes, we're wondering why we're still here, too.

But to plan an epic winter beach escape to the Southern Hemisphere, the first thing you need to know is which beach to hit. These 12 are the best South America has to offer.

Related

related

The Best-Kept Secrets in South American Travel

related

South America’s most awesome road trips

related

The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction in Every South American Country

related

The Best-Kept Secrets in South American Travel
Flickr/Marcos Fernandes

Ipanema Beach

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Why it made our list: The girl from Ipanema goes walking, as the song says, and she’s headed right down to this beach. Many girls, in fact, and lots of dudes too. And in keeping with Brazilian style, you bet your bottom dollar they’re all wearing thong bikinis and their finest zungas (Speedos). Of all Rio’s beaches, this is considered the prettiest, because it offers a great view whether you’re looking at the beach or the crowds.
Bonus: Numbered posts (or postos) mark the beach, and Post 9 is where the see-and-be-seen crowd posts up.

Flickr/Pedro Ramundo

Cariló

Cariló, Argentina
Why it made our list: Consider Cariló the Hamptons of Argentina, but woodsier. Dotted with exclusive private residences (each uniquely designed to fit the owner’s fancy), Cariló features lush pine tree forests and grasses leading right up to the sand.
Bonus: For livelier nights, people head to neighboring Pinamar just up the road.

Flickr/Albert Torelló

Brava Beach

José Ignacio, Uruguay
Why it made our list: Although Jose Ignacio usually gets lumped in with Punta del Este, it's technically about a 40-minute drive from the city proper. The extra time it takes to get there, however, is totally worth it. This one-time fishing village is now the sceniest spot in Punta del Este, yet it still manages to maintain a laid-back feel. Nestled in from the sand you’ll find art galleries, boutiques, and some pretty spectacular homes.
Bonus: You won’t want to leave without having a meal -- accompanied by some Champagne, rosé, or clericó (white sangria), of course -- at the inimitable La Huella. This parador is an open-air restaurant situated mere steps from the ocean and serves delectable whole grilled fish, octopus, and more. I’ll make a bold statement and say it is my favorite restaurant in the WORLD. Yep, in the world. It's that good.

Flickr/Daniel Piraino

Playa Blanca, Isla de Baru

Cartagena de las Indias, Colombia
Why it made our list: If we’re being honest, Cartagena’s storied beaches really aren’t all that impressive. The sand is dark and pebbly, and the hawkers pushing their wares, massages, and hair braiding are many, so, so many, and tireless. But then you hop a rickety little speedboat from the port one morning out to Playa Blanca and, wow. White sand beaches, clear blue water, and peace. That’s the stuff.
Bonus: Some operators will whisk you off after a half day at Playa Blanca to nearby Islas de Rosario, known for dolphin sightings.

related

12 Countries You Can Visit for Less Than $50 a Day

related

South America’s most awesome road trips
Flickr/Travel Aficionado

Anakena Beach

Easter Island, Chile
Why it made our list: You’re on Easter Island! That’s incredibly impressive. I mean, how many people do you know who have made it here? And right on the beach you’ll find multiple moai, or those massive figurines the indigenous Rapa Nui inhabitants carved. (You know, the reason you’re here.)
Bonus: Anakena is only one of two sandy beaches on the rocky island, so people really soak it up.

Flickr/Roberto Faccenda

Baía do Sancho

Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
Why it made our list: There’s a reason this beach was named the world’s best in TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. Or maybe there are many, because the place has close to 4,000 reviews and a perfect five-star rating. For some, it’s how pristine the white sand and green-blue water appear, while others are taken by the recreational diving -- visibility stretches over 150ft and there are plenty of sea turtles. And still for others, it's the beach's exclusivity; the government only allows a limited number of tourists ashore each day -- the 21-island archipelago is a UNESCO World Heritage site and they’re serious about protecting it -- so you’re going to want to plan ahead.
Bonus: Last year the island saw an invasion of cururu toads, which while reminiscent of a Biblical plague, somehow just make the place more endearing.

Flickr/alobos Life

Máncora Beach

Máncora, Peru
Why it made our list: Once a sleepy fishing village (weren’t they all), Máncora is now Peru’s marquee beach destination. Don’t worry, though, there are plenty of alternative digs like hostels mixed in with the grand resorts. That’s because surfing is a huge draw here, and thus, there are plenty of surfers, whose relaxedness mixes nicely with the heady nightlife and jet-set side of it all.
Bonus: South Beach is about a 15-minute walk off Máncora’s main beach drag and weeds out the partiers from those looking for some peace.

Flickr/Brennan Paezold

Cabo Polonio

Cabo Polonio, Uruguay
Why it made our list: Worlds away from Punta del Este, and just about everything else, is Cabo Polonio, the hippie beachfront hamlet with no roads, electricity, or running water. Yup, you read that right. Still, it’s a functioning locale with many happy residents who fully embrace the simple lifestyle… and the country’s legalization of marijuana.
Bonus: You might recognize this place from Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations Uruguay episode. Bourdain stopped in at a bar with a pet penguin that had somehow found its way to the seaside haven.

related

Eight top river surfing spots in the world

related

The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction in Every South American Country
Flickr/DW from the Peg

Cayo de Agua

Los Roques National Park, Venezuela
Why it made our list: While now might not be the best time for a US passport holder to vacay in Venezuela, one look at these waters and you may be willing to roll the dice. Los Roques National Park is an archipelago consisting of hundreds of tiny islands, so you’re bound to find a patch of sand to call your own. Cayo de Agua in particular is flanked by the Caribbean and you can expect astounding, sparkling, clear blue waters.
Bonus: With over 900 square miles of coral reef in the national park, the life aquatic is spectacular.

Flickr/jdegenhardt

Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay

Puerto Ayora, Ecuador
Why it made our list: You’re not really here to swim, but neither was Darwin. The beach is a ways from the center of Puerto Ayora, and the last mile or so of the trek is only doable on foot. The reward, however, is a pristine beach with a wide array of flora and fauna.
Bonus: Farther afield is a small lagoon where people swim. And other than folks renting kayaks and snorkels and such, you won’t see nary a vendor.

Flickr/Alexander Schimmeck

Tayrona Natural National Park

Santa Marta, Colombia
Why it made our list: If you ask a Colombian for a beach recommendation, chances are they will name Parque Tayrona immediately. Colombians are proud of Tayrona, which is located along the Caribbean coast near the Santa Marta mountain range, and they love when foreigners experience it. The national park is so geographically diverse that, in addition to beaches, it includes mountains, rainforest, and even arid sections with cacti. And while the riptide is strong, in certain areas you can still surf and snorkel. Oh yeah, you can also rent a hammock and spend the night!
Bonus: Not only do some indigenous tribes continue to call this area home, but there are also ruins nearby that you can visit if you hire a guide.

Flickr/Nicolas Penna

Montañita

Santa Elena, Ecuador          
Why it made our list: Popularized by surfers and settled by hippies, Montañita hasn't strayed far from its roots; it's about as liberal a beach destination as you can get, right down to people partaking in (legal in small amounts) marijuana. All with an open mind will certainly feel welcomed.
Bonus: In addition to throwing massive celebrations for Carnival, Montañita also hosts an international surf competition every year around the same time.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
   
Karina Martinez-Carter is a freelance journalist now based in New York City after five years in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @KMartinezCarter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
There's No Excuse for Not Taking Your Vacation Days

related

READ MORE
This Travel Site Sends You to a Mystery Destination Anywhere in the World

related

READ MORE
The Worst Things You Can Do When Flying With Your Pet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like