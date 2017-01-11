Amsterdam in April? The Best Months to Visit 12 European Countries.

The best thing any traveler can be is flexible. Not in a downward-facing-dog kind of way (although that’s probably helpful when visiting tiny huts and underground tunnels), but when it comes to scheduling. After all, isn't booking early or last minute how you score the most stellar travel deals?

For most of us, though, things like jobs, family, and general adulting get in the way of true flexibility. It's tough to jump on that one-day-only $200 airfare to Istanbul when you've got a big deadline due at the office.

But here's the deal: your European bucket list doesn’t need to suffer because your boss won’t approve a June holiday. There are plenty of amazing destinations around the continent for any time of year (and any schedule). And to prove it, we picked one must-hit country for each month.