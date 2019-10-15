Everything You Need to Do in Barcelona This Fall

Ah, fall in Barcelona: The season where you can enjoy heaps of autumnal charm and hit the beach. The country’s beloved fútbol is back in swing, while a host of festivals and cultural events draw out locals and tourists alike. As the summer crowds die down and the temperatures drop to, well, perfect, there’s no better time to get out and enjoy the food, architecture, and beauty that this city has to offer. So, we found enough fall events in the Catalonian capital to pack your calendar until the holidays.
Gaze out at the Spanish countryside at Montserrat
Ongoing
Montserrat
The Montserrat mountain range looms beyond Barcelona, beckoning you to duck out of the city and take in the breathtaking Spanish countryside. You can, of course, make the 1.5 hour trip at any time of year. However, if this is on your bucket list -- and it really, really should be -- pleasant temperatures, fewer tourists, and the changing fall colors makes autumn the perfect time to make your ascent. Once you get to the town of Montserrat, you’ll jump on a cable car that will take you up the mountain to the famous abbey Santa Maria de Montserrat (prepare to gasp at the stunning views). For the fitness-inclined, there are some challenging and beautiful hikes that offer different, though no less incredible vistas.
Cost: Price of transport; the abbey is free
Get your German fix at Oktoberfest Barcelona
Thursday, October 3-Sunday, October 13
Plaza Universo de Fira Barcelona Montjuïc
This free, 10-day festival doubles down on traditional Bavarian food and polka -- and, of course, has a huge beer tent with tons of bars and cold brews on tap. Despite the suds, Barcelona’s Oktoberfest (like most Oktoberfests around the world, including the OG one) is a family-friendly event with lots of activities to keep the kiddos entertained while you’re busy double-fisting a brat and a beer stein. Don’t miss the ceremonial tapping of the first keg at 5pm on the first day. Salud or prost, your choice.
Cost: Free to access, food and beer prices vary
Watch a frightening flick at the Sitges Film Festival
Thursday, October 3-Sunday, October 13
Sitges
The Catalonia International Film Festival specializes in fantasy and horror films, which makes it perfect for the October scary season. It’s held just down the coast in beautiful Sitges, a stunning 40-minute train ride from Barcelona Sants station, where you can take in a few flicks and keep your eyes peeled for celeb sightings along the way (Quentin Tarantino and Anthony Hopkins have both been known to attend). The highlight of the festival, though, is the Sitges Zombie Walk, happening on the first Saturday of October, in which attendees gather in their best zombie apparel and make up to shuffle from the town hall to the city center, where a massive party ensues. Get there early, and you may be lucky enough to grab a spot with onsite makeup artists who will paint your face zombie-style for free.
Cost: General admission tickets start at €10.50
Expand your music knowledge at In-Edit Barcelona
Wednesday, October 23-Sunday, November 3
Multiple locations
In their words, In-Edit is a film festival organized “by music fans, for music fans.” The fest is devoted entirely to music documentaries, and there are surprisingly many to see. This year’s selection includes documentaries on Leonard Cohen, Kate Nash, David Bowie, and PJ Harvey. It includes more niche films as well, such as The Rise of the Synths, a documentary exploring the history and recent resurrection of the synthwave sounds of the ’80s (a la the nostalgia-soaked soundtracks to Stranger Things and Drive).
Cost: Tickets are €7
Experience ‘El Clasico’ at Camp Nou
Saturday, October 26
Les Cortes
Fans of Spanish fútbol are among the most devout in the world, and never more so than when league and all-around rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid play. Known as “El Clasico,” this fall’s match will take place in Barcelona, and if you can score tickets, you’ll experience an event like few others in all of sports. Even if tickets elude you, tuck into a local bar (try Sonora Sports Tavern in Poblenou, or Le Taverna de Barcelona, near Placa Catalunya) to catch a bit of the spectacle, as the excitement will invariably spread throughout the city. It’ll be rowdy, tense, and fun as hell.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
November 15
November 15
Barcelona is a foodie’s paradise, and Marriott Bonvoy is here to make sure their members experience the best of it. That’s why they are offering an epicurean journey with Chefs Paco Pérez and Carles Abellán complete with a vineyard tour, tapas dinner, and multi-course Catalan dinner at the Two-Michelin-starred restaurant Enoteca Paco Pérez. If that wasn’t enough, they even are covering the stay at in a Deluxe Room at the iconic Hotel Arts Barcelona. Marriott Bonvoy offers benefits and endless experiences at more than 7,000 hotels worldwide, so whether you’re into live music, Michelin-star restaurants, or box seats, you’re bound to find a perk that fits your lifestyle.
Cost: Starting bid at 150,000 points. Auction terms apply.
Soak up all the architecture at 48H Open House
Saturday, October 26-Sunday, October 27
Multiple locations
When admiring the architecture of a gorgeous old city like Barcelona, it’s natural to feel a little curious about what those historic buildings look like inside. Well, for two days only, you get the chance to find out. On the last weekend in October, nearly every Art Nouveau building and notable monument (like Arc de Triomf and Gaudi’s Torre Bellesguard) in the city will throw open its doors and welcome visitors for free. Even sites normally closed to the public -- like schools, libraries, and private homes -- take part in the event.
Cost: Free
Listen to world-renowned musicians at the Voll-Damm International Jazz Festival
Select dates in October, November & December
Multiple locations
This festival is epic, spanning multiple dates over five (five!) months, but you’ll catch the best of the best this year in October and November (a little-known act named Herbie Hancock is playing October 26 at the Palau de Musica). Taking place every year since 1966, the festival’s lineup is not a “one ticket fits all” situation, as events happen all over the city in venues large and small. So jump at this unique chance to hear some choice jazz music against the backdrop of one of Europe’s most beautiful cities.
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Admire Gaudi’s architecture with less hassle
Ongoing
Carrer de Mallorca
November is Barcelona’s quietest month as far as tourists go, so you’ll actually have a little breathing room to marvel at the majesty of Antoni Gaudi’s best creations such as La Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló, which can be experienced at a more leisurely pace this time of year. If you’re at La Sagrada Familia near Christmastime, pick up a bobblehead Gaudi and other quirky gifts at the nearby Christmas market (Fira de Nadal de la Sagrada Familia) starting the last weekend of November.
Cost: General admission tickets start at €17 for La Sagrada Familia; €25 for Casa Batlló
Celebrate the deceased on All Saint’s Day
Friday, November 1
Various locations
Otherwise known as El Dia de Todos los Santos, All Saints Day is a solemn public holiday to remember the dead each year. Flower shops are set up all over the city for mourners to buy bouquets to take to the graves of their loved ones, while historic cemeteries like Poblenau sometimes offer additional tours or later visiting hours. It’s not all somber, however, and there’s often much joy involved, particularly around eating. Food carts set up all around the city offer traditional Spanish holiday food like panellets, an almond-y cinnamon bread, and this day marks the start of La Castanyada -- which translates to “chestnut time” -- or the official start of the holidays.
Cost: Free
Contemplate the end of the world at the Mira Digital Arts Festival
Tuesday, November 5-Saturday, November 9
Various locations
Every year, the Mira Digital Arts Festival draws thousands of creatives from around the world to celebrate one concept, and this year they’re playing with a big one: whether the end of the world is coming, or if we’re about to face a new genesis. The four-day festival features concerts with experimental visuals, video art pieces, musician and artist lectures, and large-scale art installations throughout the city. Besides the full lineup of events, the big draw here is to not only see the well-established creatives in each field, but those up-and-coming, will-probably-be-huge-one-day artists -- before their value skyrockets.
Cost: €27-38 for a one-day pass
Spend an afternoon at Parc de la Ciutadella
Ongoing
Ciutat Vella
This park has it all -- a zoo, monumental fountain, lake, art museum, and huge lawn to sprawl out with a book and a picnic. Fall is a great time to visit because the weather is temperate, and it’s likely you can catch a glimpse of the leaves beginning to turn, too. Take in the view of the Parliament of Catalonia building and enjoy a relaxing afternoon snacking on those famous Spanish cheeses, olives, and chorizo (hint: stop at Vila Viniteca in the nearby El Born district for some choice picnic delicacies or Alsur Cafe for some sandwiches and cakes).
Cost: Free
Forage for mushrooms
Throughout November
Montseny National Park
While mushrooms can be found year-round, fall is when the season really gets underway in Catalonia, and boy, do the locals take it seriously. Adventurous foodies can take a quick day-trip to Montseny National Park for the opportunity to collect these culinary delicacies. An hour and a half north by car (longer by public transit, but doable) lands you in stunning Berguedà, where you can hunt your own rovellons, a small orange mushroom that is wildly popular all over Catalonia. Some companies offer tours that will take you around to beloved hunting spots, but be aware that most of them start before sunrise, and foraging is free in the park sans tour guide.
Cost: Free
Get your fix of American holiday food at Flaherty’s Irish Pub
Thursday, November 28 and Wednesday, December 25
Gothic Quarter
A lively, real-deal Irish pub known for catering to expats, Flaherty’s serves up delicious, American-style Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts (turkey with Guinness-glazed sweet potatoes, anyone?). With pints aplenty and TV screens playing American and European sports, you’ll forget that you’re so far from home. Book early for the holidays, as it’s popular among Americans as well as locals who occasionally crave that “taste of the States.”
Cost: Meal prices vary
Visit Barcelona’s (arguably) coolest ’hood
Ongoing
Gracia
Barcelona becomes a more peaceful city in November, which makes it the best time to venture off the beaten path and explore lesser-known districts like Gracia. Dear to locals, this area of the city was actually once an entirely separate village, which may explain its small-town vibe. You won’t find any hop-on-hop-off bus tours out here: A sort of antidote to the bustling, over-touristed La Rambla, Gracia’s walkable streets, fantastic restaurants like La Pubilla and Con Gracia, and the generally relaxing atmosphere may leave you hesitant to leave. Fun fact: the first house that Gaudi ever designed, Casa Vicens, is in this neighborhood.
Cost: Free
Chill out at an ice bar
Ongoing
Somorrostro Beach
Look, Barcelona is warm, okay? The average high still remains around 65°F throughout November. But for those pining for fuzzy sweaters and hands wrapped around a steaming hot buttered rum, indulge your cold-weather cravings and cool down at Ice Bar Barcelona. As expected, all the furniture and walls are completely made of -- you guessed it -- ice, and you can admire impressive ice sculptures made from well-known international artists (the theme and the artwork changes every year). This may be the only reason to ever pack long underwear on a trip to Spain.
Cost: Tickets are €16.50; includes entry, a drink, and warm clothes (jacket and gloves)
Shop for Christmas gifts at Fira de Santa Llúcia
Last weekend of November-Monday, December 23
Gothic Quarter
Barcelona’s most popular Christmas market has taken place on the steps of Barcelona Cathedral in the Gothic Quarter since 1786, and it’s a must-hit for finding locally made gifts and yummy food. It’s also an essential stop for picking up your very own caganer -- cheeky figurines that depict some celebs and public figures in... er, questionable stances that Catalonians have historically tucked into nativity scenes for good luck (and a good laugh).
Cost: Free to visit