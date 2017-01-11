The Best Free (or Incredibly Cheap) Things to Do in Copenhagen

Copenhagen has a reputation for being expensive, which can make it intimidating for a traveler on a budget. But it’s so pretty and friendly and clean and welcoming and [insert other glowing accolade here] that it’s absolutely worth a visit -- even if you’re strapped for cash.

The good news for budget travelers is that most of the city's museums offer a weekly free day, the town is easily walkable, and -- if you are willing to shell out around $50 -- the Copenhagen Card scores you free entrance to over 70 attractions and unlimited transport on the buses, metro, and trains.

Even better news: there are also these 11 fun activities that are either very inexpensive or totally free. Skal!