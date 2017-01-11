The Best Island Getaways From the US

Kauai

Must-stay: The Villas at Poipu Kai

Must-eat/drink: Puka Dog; Smith's Luau and Mai Tais at the Nui (featured in The Descendants)

Must-hit: JoJo’s for Hawaiian ice

In some ways, the Garden Isle doesn’t make your life easier. Restaurants are few and far between and hard to spot from the roads. The relative lack of people means you're sort of on your own once you leave the hotel. Many of the hikes are rugged if not downright dangerous. The helicopter rides are both thrilling and unnerving. The swells on the north shore become life-threatening in the winter months. And all this, of course, is why certain vacationers thrill to Kauai so quickly. You have to work to truly experience this island, which makes every discovery feel exceptional.