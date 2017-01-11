The Best Mountain Towns in America

Having lived in places with mountains and places without mountains, I'd take the mountain town 10 out of 10 times. How could you not, right? With peaceful vibes and serene natural beauty, there's no town so crappy that it can't be enhanced by the presence of giant rocks in the background.

But this list isn't about crappy towns. Quite the contrary. It's about exceptional towns that just happen to be located on or around the hills. And while, sure, narrowing down an endless number of mountain towns in a country with myriad mountain ranges was no easy task, we took into account scenery, activities, mountain "feel," and the bar/restaurant scene to determine the nine spots that clearly tower above the rest.