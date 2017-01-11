The Best Overseas Military Base Towns, Ranked

If you ask any member of the military why he or she joined the service, apart from patriotism of course, the most popular answer is often "to see the world." It's a dream -- and, shockingly, the reality -- for some lucky service members. Now ask them exactly where in the world they wanted to get stationed, and you get far more answers.

And that's what we did. Just as we asked current and former military personnel from all branches of the service where they loved and hated being stationed in the United States, this time we wanted to know the best/most desired overseas assignments. And much like before, our criteria was based on factors ranging from activities, culture, and on-base amenities, to the food, friendliness of the locals, and travel opportunities, among other things.